Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $54.82. 2,717,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,360,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Specifically, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,642.72. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Clear Str raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

More Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 322.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $337,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311,095 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,345,000 after purchasing an additional 124,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 698,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,189 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $247,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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