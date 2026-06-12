Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the aerospace company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KTOS. Clear Str upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 7.2%

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $58.78 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 345.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $578,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,868,388.44. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $1,336,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,574,372.74. The trade was a 22.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,564 shares of company stock worth $14,576,994. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here