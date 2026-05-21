Kris Rasmussen Sells 327,046 Shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 327,046 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $8,199,043.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,771,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,972,232.03. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kris Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kris Rasmussen sold 179,331 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $5,344,063.80.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Kris Rasmussen sold 51,359 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,770.00.

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Figma Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE FIG traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 15,877,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,324,897. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. Figma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 123.83% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Figma, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Figma

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Figma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Figma from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Figma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIG

Institutional Trading of Figma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

Further Reading

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