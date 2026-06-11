Kroger (KR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $45.3870 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business's fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kroger has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $76.58.

Key Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kroger’s stock gained after the company continued to draw attention for resilient trading and a history of beating earnings estimates, which has helped support investor optimism around its next quarterly report. Article Title

Kroger’s stock gained after the company continued to draw attention for resilient trading and a history of beating earnings estimates, which has helped support investor optimism around its next quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: The company is rolling out promotions and shopper-focused deals, including free ice cream, BOGO meats, lower-priced items, and summer fuel savings, which may help traffic and customer loyalty. Article Title

The company is rolling out promotions and shopper-focused deals, including free ice cream, BOGO meats, lower-priced items, and summer fuel savings, which may help traffic and customer loyalty. Positive Sentiment: Kroger is also getting product-placement and store-traffic benefits from branded launches and local store expansion news, including a new M&M’s flavor at Kroger stores and an Elkview location expected to open in 2027. Article Title

Kroger is also getting product-placement and store-traffic benefits from branded launches and local store expansion news, including a new M&M’s flavor at Kroger stores and an Elkview location expected to open in 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note Kroger has lagged the broader S&P 500 over the past year, but views on its longer-term growth prospects remain somewhat constructive. Article Title

Analysts note Kroger has lagged the broader S&P 500 over the past year, but views on its longer-term growth prospects remain somewhat constructive. Negative Sentiment: Kroger agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a false advertising case over inaccurate calorie counts, adding another legal cost and keeping attention on compliance risk. Article Title

Kroger agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a false advertising case over inaccurate calorie counts, adding another legal cost and keeping attention on compliance risk. Negative Sentiment: Separate reporting on digital shelf labels and “surge pricing” fears could increase investor concern that pricing changes may create customer backlash or regulatory scrutiny. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,948,112 shares of the company's stock worth $2,153,622,000 after buying an additional 386,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,398,072 shares of the company's stock worth $837,113,000 after buying an additional 1,360,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,242,401 shares of the company's stock worth $764,932,000 after buying an additional 122,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,816,240 shares of the company's stock worth $425,879,000 after buying an additional 489,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,076,142 shares of the company's stock worth $379,637,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Further Reading

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