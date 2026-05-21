Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.68, but opened at $65.28. Kroger shares last traded at $66.6330, with a volume of 1,191,924 shares trading hands.

Get Kroger alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. Kroger's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,537 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the first quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company's stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kroger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kroger wasn't on the list.

While Kroger currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here