Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 619,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session's volume of 324,514 shares.The stock last traded at $6.8580 and had previously closed at $6.71.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $767.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a leading global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigments, a white pigment widely used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and many other industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company markets its products under the “Kronos” brand and has built a reputation for high-quality pigment performance, technical support, and reliable supply. Kronos serves a diverse customer base across coatings manufacturers, plastic compounders, and paper producers, delivering solutions tailored to enhance opacity, color strength, and durability.

In addition to its core TiO₂ offerings, Kronos produces and markets iron oxide pigments and zircon-based specialty chemicals, expanding its portfolio to meet the needs of markets such as construction, ceramics, and glass.

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