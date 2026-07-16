Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its resultson Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Kuehne & Nagel International to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $7.5838 billion for the quarter.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Kuehne & Nagel International had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Kuehne & Nagel International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Up 1.0%

KHNGY opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. Kuehne & Nagel International has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHNGY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kuehne & Nagel International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kuehne & Nagel International

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

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