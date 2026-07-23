Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Kuehne & Nagel International had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 3.52%.

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Kuehne & Nagel International Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,771. Kuehne & Nagel International has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHNGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kuehne & Nagel International has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHNGY

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

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