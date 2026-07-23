Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Kuehne & Nagel International logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kuehne & Nagel International beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.57 versus analysts’ consensus of $0.55, a $0.02 upside. The company also posted a strong return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 3.52%.
  • The stock fell 2.9% on the day, trading at $49.72 after the earnings release. Trading volume was light at 668 shares, well below its average volume of 9,771.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” on KHNGY. Recent analyst moves included a downgrade from Zacks Research to hold, while Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy and Citigroup reiterated a sell rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kuehne & Nagel International.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Kuehne & Nagel International had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 3.52%.

Kuehne & Nagel International Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,771. Kuehne & Nagel International has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHNGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kuehne & Nagel International has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHNGY

About Kuehne & Nagel International

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kuehne & Nagel International Right Now?

Before you consider Kuehne & Nagel International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kuehne & Nagel International wasn't on the list.

While Kuehne & Nagel International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines