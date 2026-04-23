Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $85.20, with a volume of 506878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

Get KLIC alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is presently -67.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 19,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,377,913.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,652,013.56. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 7,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $520,141.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,487.36. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 76,405 shares of company stock worth $5,072,586 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kulicke and Soffa Industries wasn't on the list.

While Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here