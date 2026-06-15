Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong Sells 15,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,116,082.68. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 210,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 1.70. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,945,000 after purchasing an additional 595,753 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 561,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 514,983 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,241,000 after acquiring an additional 409,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,313 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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