Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.6364.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Brookline Capital Markets restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Kymera Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 467,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $51,602,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 472,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,086,327.43. The trade was a 49.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,578,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $168,142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,573,099.50. This trade represents a 86.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637,813 shares of company stock worth $390,253,404 in the last ninety days. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company's stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock worth $487,685,000 after purchasing an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,606,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR stock opened at $110.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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