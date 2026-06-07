Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.0952.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $2,435,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,081,710.10. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $530,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,464.36. The trade was a 51.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,115 shares of company stock worth $21,218,138. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $673,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,813 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $581,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,685,000 after purchasing an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,563,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

KYMR stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company's 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

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