Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kymera Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side analysts maintain bullish views and have raised price targets this quarter (Piper Sandler, Morgan Stanley, Stephens, BTIG), supporting demand for the shares and helping lift sentiment. Analyst Coverage Summary

Several sell‑side analysts maintain bullish views and have raised price targets this quarter (Piper Sandler, Morgan Stanley, Stephens, BTIG), supporting demand for the shares and helping lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Small institutional increases were reported (several asset managers added modest stakes), which can provide incremental buying support in a thin float biotech. Institutional Activity

Small institutional increases were reported (several asset managers added modest stakes), which can provide incremental buying support in a thin float biotech. Neutral Sentiment: Director Bruce Booth sold multiple tranches (April 14–15) totaling several thousand shares, but those sales were executed under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which investors often view as scheduled liquidity rather than a change in insider conviction. SEC Form 4

Director Bruce Booth sold multiple tranches (April 14–15) totaling several thousand shares, but those sales were executed under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which investors often view as scheduled liquidity rather than a change in insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold a series of shares (total reported ~6,551 shares across April 14–15 at ~ $90 each) that reduced his stake; these transactions were disclosed without a 10b5‑1 designation, which can raise investor concern and likely pressured intraday trading. SEC Filing

COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold a series of shares (total reported ~6,551 shares across April 14–15 at ~ $90 each) that reduced his stake; these transactions were disclosed without a 10b5‑1 designation, which can raise investor concern and likely pressured intraday trading. Negative Sentiment: Another insider, Noah Goodman, sold ~1,347 shares on April 14 (~$90/share) without a stated 10b5‑1 plan, further trimming insider ownership and adding to near‑term selling pressure. SEC Filing

Another insider, Noah Goodman, sold ~1,347 shares on April 14 (~$90/share) without a stated 10b5‑1 plan, further trimming insider ownership and adding to near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a caution: the company missed Q4 EPS and revenue estimates in February (significant revenue shortfall year‑over‑year), which keeps the longer‑term risk profile elevated for a clinical‑stage biotech. Earnings & Key Metrics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 91,250 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $7,063,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,646.82. The trade was a 59.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $2,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,130,760.70. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 344,434 shares of company stock valued at $29,191,730 over the last ninety days. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21,538.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,123,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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