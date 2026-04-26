Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.89) per share and revenue of $8.2670 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA granted Fast Track designation to KT‑621 (oral STAT6 degrader) for eosinophilic asthma — accelerates development pathway and can increase regulatory interaction and potential commercial value if clinical data remain positive. FDA Fast Track for KT-621

FDA granted Fast Track designation to KT‑621 (oral STAT6 degrader) for eosinophilic asthma — accelerates development pathway and can increase regulatory interaction and potential commercial value if clinical data remain positive. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst and institutional support — multiple recent buy/outperform ratings and a median analyst target near $120, plus large institutional additions reported in recent quarters, provide a bullish backdrop for longer-term upside. Quiver / Analyst & Institutional Snapshot

Strong analyst and institutional support — multiple recent buy/outperform ratings and a median analyst target near $120, plus large institutional additions reported in recent quarters, provide a bullish backdrop for longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Company will report Q1 2026 results and host a webcast on April 30 — an upcoming earnings call adds near‑term event risk and potential for volatility depending on guidance, cash burn and clinical spend details. Q1 2026 Results Announcement

Company will report Q1 2026 results and host a webcast on April 30 — an upcoming earnings call adds near‑term event risk and potential for volatility depending on guidance, cash burn and clinical spend details. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported appears to be a data anomaly (shows 0 shares / NaN change) — not meaningful for positioning until corrected by exchanges/data providers.

Short interest data reported appears to be a data anomaly (shows 0 shares / NaN change) — not meaningful for positioning until corrected by exchanges/data providers. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales: COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 300 shares (~$90 each) and Director Bruce Booth executed sales (including a 5,900‑share reduction) — while some trades were under pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plans, continued insider selling can pressure sentiment. Chadwick Insider Sale Booth Form 4 (10b5-1)

Recent insider sales: COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 300 shares (~$90 each) and Director Bruce Booth executed sales (including a 5,900‑share reduction) — while some trades were under pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plans, continued insider selling can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broad pattern of insider selling over the past 6 months (many executive sales and relatively few purchases) increases perception of near‑term distribution risk despite institutional buying. Quiver Insider Trading Summary

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $7,378,582.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 675,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,868,484.33. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $2,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,130,760.70. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 350,734 shares of company stock valued at $29,758,502 over the last 90 days. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,982 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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