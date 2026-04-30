Kymera Therapeutics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Kymera Therapeutics NASDAQ: KYMR highlighted progress across its clinical-stage pipeline and provided a financial update during its first-quarter 2026 results call, with executives emphasizing execution of ongoing Phase 2b studies for KT-621 and upcoming clinical readouts for the IRF5 degrader KT-579.

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Pipeline focus: KT-621 Phase 2b studies in atopic dermatitis and asthma

Founder, President and CEO Nello Mainolfi said the company’s “immediate priority” is execution of two Phase 2b trials for KT-621, an oral STAT6 degrader being developed for type 2 inflammatory diseases. In atopic dermatitis (AD), Kymera is running the BROADEN II study and remains “on track to complete enrollment this year,” with data expected by mid-2027. Mainolfi said the company continues to see strong engagement from sites and patients, adding that “the enthusiasm for the trial is high.” In asthma, the BREADTH study is expected to read out by the end of 2027.

Mainolfi said Kymera plans to continue assessing a broader development strategy for KT-621 beyond AD and asthma, citing potential opportunities in “COPD, EoE, chronic rhinosinusitis, and others.” He later told Stephens that Kymera has “absolute confidence that the drug will work in all type 2 diseases,” but is waiting on the Phase 2b asthma study to inform Phase 3 dose selection that could be applied across indications.

Chief Medical Officer Jared Gollob discussed the company’s recent presentation of KT-621 Phase 1b BroADen data at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) meeting. He said the AAD presentation included “the first detailed look” at body surface area (BSA) outcomes, with “an overall mean reduction in BSA of 49% at four weeks across the two dose groups.” Gollob said the results were consistent with other endpoints reported at four weeks, including EASI and pruritus, and he characterized the early efficacy as “in line with published data for dupilumab at week four.”

On questions about apparent differences between dose groups in BSA reductions, Mainolfi emphasized that 100 mg and 200 mg “gave the same degradation,” and Gollob pointed to overlapping error bars and small sample size. “Differences… are really not significant differences, and it’s probably… a function of the small [n],” Gollob said, adding that across endpoints the company saw “comparable activity across both doses.”

Mainolfi also addressed how Kymera is thinking about adoption and the potential market for KT-621. He argued that many patients remain “untreated or undertreated” because they and their prescribers are hesitant to move to advanced systemic injectable therapies, not primarily due to needle phobia but due to broader barriers to starting an injectable biologic for a chronic condition like AD. He cited “tens of millions” of diagnosed moderate-to-severe AD patients versus “less than 2 million” treated with advanced systemic therapies, referencing dupilumab, Adbry, and Rinvoq.

KT-579: IRF5 degrader advances into Phase 1, with biomarker goals outlined

Kymera’s other major internal focus is KT-579, an oral degrader designed to selectively degrade IRF5. Mainolfi said the company expects to report Phase 1 healthy volunteer data in the second half of 2026, with the goal of demonstrating safe, robust target degradation and human translation of the biology seen preclinically.

Gollob described IRF5 as a “genetically and biologically validated transcription factor” that functions as a “master regulator and central amplifier” of immune responses in multiple autoimmune diseases, including lupus. He argued that because autoimmune diseases such as lupus involve broad immune dysregulation, IRF5 degradation could potentially impact multiple downstream inflammatory pathways simultaneously, compared with biologics that target single pathways.

According to Gollob, the Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate single and multiple ascending oral doses, “with a focus on achieving greater than 90% IRF5 degradation in blood and a favorable safety profile.” Kymera also plans to assess pharmacodynamic activity using ex vivo whole-blood stimulation assays focused on TLR7, TLR8, and TLR9 pathways. Gollob said Kymera expects that effective engagement—paired with at least 90% target degradation—should produce “a 50%-80% reduction” in biomarkers across the three pathways assessed, though he noted the range is approximate and could differ in practice.

Mainolfi told JPMorgan that preclinical models suggested that “as low as… 80% degradation is sufficient” to drive efficacy in mouse models, but said Kymera aims to show >90% degradation to provide flexibility for later dose-ranging. He also said the company has historically not observed differences in degradation between healthy volunteers and patients, describing these compounds as “catalytic molecules” whose activity depends on exposure thresholds more than target expression levels. The company expects what it sees in healthy volunteers to translate into patients, citing experience with KT-621 and an IRAK4 program.

Kymera plans to present additional KT-579 preclinical data at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) next month, including new IBD model data, and at EULAR in June. Gollob also said Kymera is planning a proof-of-concept study “likely in lupus” following Phase 1, with more detail expected later this year.

On safety, Gollob said IRF5 “is not essential for host defense against infectious pathogens,” citing IRF5 knockout mice and the company’s four-week GLP tox studies in non-human primates and rodents, where Kymera “did not observe any adverse findings.” Responding to RBC Capital Markets, Mainolfi said the company has not seen meaningful adverse events in animal studies and views infection risk as a key theoretical consideration, but added, “we don’t expect any particular adverse event here with this drug of note.”

Gilead collaboration: KT-200 option exercised, revenue and milestones detailed

Mainolfi highlighted Kymera’s collaboration with Gilead, noting the company recently announced Gilead’s decision to advance KT-200, described as a CDK2 molecular glue program that could enter the clinic “as early as next year.” Mainolfi said Kymera pursued a molecular glue approach to achieve CDK2 selectivity, arguing that traditional approaches targeting the ATP binding pocket face challenges due to structural homology and cross-reactivity with CDK1.

On the call, Mainolfi said Kymera had previously published work on an ATP-binding-site-based bifunctional degrader, but said selectivity “wasn’t good enough” and the company moved on. He described the KT-200 approach as “a protein-protein interaction-enabled molecular glue that is outside of the ATP binding pocket” to achieve “absolute CDK1 selectivity.” He also said investors should expect additional molecular glue programs over time, “in any therapeutic areas,” not limited to oncology.

Chief Financial Officer Bruce Jacobs provided collaboration revenue details. Kymera reported first-quarter 2026 collaboration revenue of $34.4 million, which Jacobs said was “attributable fully” to the Gilead partnership. Jacobs also said Kymera had received a $40 million upfront payment when the agreement was signed last year, and that amount has “now been fully recognized” as revenue.

Following Gilead’s exercise of its option on KT-200, Jacobs said Kymera is due to receive a $45 million investment from Gilead, which is expected to be recognized as revenue in the second quarter of 2026. He added that under the agreement Kymera is eligible for “approximately an additional $700 million in total milestone payments.”

Sanofi partnership and financial runway into 2029

Jacobs also discussed Kymera’s partnering relationship with Sanofi. He said Kymera continues to expect Sanofi to advance KT-485 into Phase 1 testing this year, which would trigger a milestone payment upon dosing the first healthy volunteer. Under the structure of the Sanofi agreement, Jacobs said Kymera has the potential to realize “nearly $1 billion in total milestones.”

On expenses, Jacobs reported first-quarter R&D expense of $98.2 million, including $8.6 million in non-cash stock-based compensation. He said adjusted cash R&D spend was $89.6 million, an 18% increase from the comparable amount in the fourth quarter of 2025. G&A expense was $20.4 million, including $7.4 million in non-cash stock-based compensation; adjusted cash G&A spend was $13 million, a 30% increase from the comparable amount in the fourth quarter of 2025. Jacobs said the quarter’s G&A growth was elevated due to timing of certain expenses and that Kymera expects G&A growth to “moderate in the coming quarters.”

Kymera ended March with a cash balance of $1.55 billion, which Jacobs said provides runway into 2029. He said the cash position allows Kymera to complete both KT-621 Phase 2b trials in AD and asthma and “to fund a large part of the first phase III trial for KT-621 in AD.” Jacobs added that the runway also supports advancing KT-579 through initial proof-of-concept testing, progressing the research pipeline, and expanding capabilities ahead of later-stage development and commercialization.

About Kymera Therapeutics NASDAQ: KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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