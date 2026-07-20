Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

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KYTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyverna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYTX opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of $452.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,762,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250,418 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,220,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company's stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company's lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

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