Go Pro
→ Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Kyverna Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

KYTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyverna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYTX opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of $452.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,762,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250,418 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,220,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company's stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company's lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kyverna Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Kyverna Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kyverna Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
NVIDIA offered $40B. The answer was no.
NVIDIA offered $40B. The answer was no.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
The warm-up is over
The warm-up is over
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines