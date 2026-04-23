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Kyverna Therapeutics' (KYTX) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Kyverna Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kyverna with a $20 price target, implying roughly a 95.5% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst views are mixed—some firms have downgraded to Sell—but MarketBeat shows a consensus of Moderate Buy with an average target of $28.67.
  • Kyverna is a clinical-stage biotech developing engineered Treg therapies, trading near $10.23 with negative recent EPS (‑$0.80 last quarter; consensus ‑3.18 for the year) and notable institutional interest (about 18.08% ownership).
  • Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.50% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kyverna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYTX

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,667,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,100,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,220,000. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,267,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company's stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company's lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

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Analyst Recommendations for Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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