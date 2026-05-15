La Aguilera Luis De Sells 22,883 Shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $416,470.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,599. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 19,947 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $360,242.82.

On Monday, May 11th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 5,279 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $96,447.33.

On Thursday, May 7th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,005 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,490.70.

On Tuesday, May 5th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $306,137.40.

On Wednesday, May 6th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $237,896.00.

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USCB Financial Price Performance

USCB traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $17.91. 8,745 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,589. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $326.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.53. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. USCB Financial's payout ratio is 34.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,845 shares of the company's stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,008 shares of the company's stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,305 shares of the company's stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USCB shares. Zacks Research upgraded USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USCB Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USCB Financial

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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