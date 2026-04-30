Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.700-18.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Wall Street Zen lowered Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Labcorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on LH

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $257.38 on Thursday. Labcorp has a fifty-two week low of $234.15 and a fifty-two week high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $271.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.56.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Labcorp will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total transaction of $156,130.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $734,782.89. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 8,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $2,437,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,613,209.08. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,450 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Labcorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Labcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 517 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Further Reading

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