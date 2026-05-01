Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC set a $13.00 price target on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ladder Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price objective on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Ladder Capital alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 29.65 and a current ratio of 58.90.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ladder Capital's payout ratio is 209.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 997.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,230 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp NYSE: LADR is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ladder Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ladder Capital wasn't on the list.

While Ladder Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here