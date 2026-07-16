Ladder Capital (LADR) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 58.90 and a quick ratio of 58.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ladder Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 209.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on LADR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 17,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $179,426.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 428,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,394,011. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,056 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp NYSE: LADR is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

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