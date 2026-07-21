LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) to Strong-Buy

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turn Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Turn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Turn Therapeutics from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turn Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on TTRX

Turn Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2%

NASDAQ TTRX opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. Turn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $26.50.

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turn Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTRX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Composition Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Turn Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a pharmaceutical and medical device development company built around a proprietary platform technology designed to enhance drug performance. Our patented mixing process — commercially referred to as PermaFusion™ (“PermaFusion”) — enables stable suspension of polar, water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in oil-based carriers without the use of emulsifiers. This innovation reduces the quantity of required API inclusion by improving its bioavailability. Reduced API load reduces the likelihood of adverse events.

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