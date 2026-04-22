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Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Lake Shore Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lake Shore Bancorp reported quarterly earnings of $0.26 EPS, with a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%.
  • The stock dipped 0.1% to $15.94, has a market cap of $125.29 million and a trailing P/E of 15.03, trading near its 12‑month high of $15.97.
  • Several institutional investors raised or initiated positions (notably AllianceBernstein’s ~$4.28M stake), while analysts maintain a consensus Hold rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

Lake Shore Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LSBK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 2,067 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.31. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lake Shore Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSBK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp by 26.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,960 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,041 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,953 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lake Shore Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSBK

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, NY.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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