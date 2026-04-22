Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Issues Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

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Lake Shore Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LSBK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 2,067 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.31. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lake Shore Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSBK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp by 26.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,960 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,041 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,953 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lake Shore Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSBK

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, NY.

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