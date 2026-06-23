Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $330.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

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Lam Research Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $409.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $409.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,553 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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