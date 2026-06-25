Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $374.80, but opened at $407.99. Lam Research shares last traded at $376.4650, with a volume of 2,124,463 shares changing hands.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,073 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here