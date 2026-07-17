Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 2.4% - Here's What Happened

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $298.65 and last traded at $313.30. Approximately 12,786,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 11,368,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.96.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $339.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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