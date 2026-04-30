Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 3.7% - What's Next?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $258.58 and last traded at $257.86. Approximately 10,347,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,250,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.75.

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Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings and guidance strength: Lam’s April quarter beat revenue and EPS estimates and management set healthy FYQ4 guidance, reinforcing the AI/memory capex thesis that underpins demand for LRCX tools. Zacks Trending Stock Note

Q3 earnings and guidance strength: Lam’s April quarter beat revenue and EPS estimates and management set healthy FYQ4 guidance, reinforcing the AI/memory capex thesis that underpins demand for LRCX tools. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades & estimate raises: Multiple brokers raised targets and some houses lifted EPS forecasts (Erste raised FY estimates), improving sell‑side sentiment and providing a near‑term technical/psychological bid. Analyst Upgrades After Q3 Erste Group Estimate Note

Analyst upgrades & estimate raises: Multiple brokers raised targets and some houses lifted EPS forecasts (Erste raised FY estimates), improving sell‑side sentiment and providing a near‑term technical/psychological bid. Neutral Sentiment: Media attention and “trending” coverage: Several outlets flag LRCX as a momentum/AI play; useful for flows but coverage is mixed on short‑term timing — good for visibility but not a guarantee of sustained upside. Trending Stock Coverage

Media attention and “trending” coverage: Several outlets flag LRCX as a momentum/AI play; useful for flows but coverage is mixed on short‑term timing — good for visibility but not a guarantee of sustained upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Lam’s Chief Legal Officer disclosed a sale of ~6,010 shares (~$1.55M), which can trigger short‑term investor caution even if it's not uncommon among executives. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Insider selling: Lam’s Chief Legal Officer disclosed a sale of ~6,010 shares (~$1.55M), which can trigger short‑term investor caution even if it's not uncommon among executives. Negative Sentiment: Sector weakness & geopolitical risk: Broader semiconductor profit‑taking and renewed U.S.‑China tensions around AI tech pressured peers and contributed to intraday selling pressure on LRCX. Sector Pullback Coverage

Sector weakness & geopolitical risk: Broader semiconductor profit‑taking and renewed U.S.‑China tensions around AI tech pressured peers and contributed to intraday selling pressure on LRCX. Negative Sentiment: Customer/order risk flagged by analysts: Notes that Hua Hong orders may be affected create a potential demand headwind in specific end markets—worth monitoring for order cadence changes. BofA / Seeking Alpha Note

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 3.7%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $235.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,896 shares of company stock worth $31,213,349. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 135.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 39,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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