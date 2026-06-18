Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $420.00. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $401.00 and last traded at $389.04. Approximately 21,357,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,986,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.18.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.62.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $295.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.88. The company has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here