Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 5% - Should You Buy?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $328.14 and last traded at $322.00. Approximately 11,815,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,325,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.76.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.54. The company has a market cap of $402.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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