Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 1.2% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $373.82 and last traded at $366.81. 9,115,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,868,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.52.

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Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.01.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $283.21 and its 200 day moving average is $232.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $218,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,013.2% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 73,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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