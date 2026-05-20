Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 6.8% Higher - Here's Why

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $293.63 and last traded at $292.09. 8,530,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 10,951,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.38.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 6.8%

The firm has a market cap of $365.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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