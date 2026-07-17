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Lamb Weston (LW) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Lamb Weston logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lamb Weston is expected to report Q4 2026 earnings before the market opens on Friday, July 24, with analysts forecasting $0.62 per share in earnings and $1.6968 billion in revenue.
  • The stock was up 2.9% in trading, opening at $46.85, while its recent price action shows it trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $44.02.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mixed to cautious: Lamb Weston has a Hold consensus rating, with three Buy, ten Hold, and one Sell rating, and a consensus price target of $48.91.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $1.6968 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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