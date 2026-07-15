Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.93 and traded as high as GBX 672.50. Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 672.50, with a volume of 252,414,828 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 897 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 462 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 641.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 630.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 620.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £892 million during the quarter. Land Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.45%. Analysts forecast that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 42,500 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597, for a total value of £253,725. Insiders purchased 145 shares of company stock valued at $89,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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