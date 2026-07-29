LandBridge (LB) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LandBridge (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect LandBridge to post earnings of $0.4666 per share and revenue of $59.9960 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). LandBridge had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 15.71%.The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LandBridge to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LandBridge Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE LB opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. LandBridge's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth about $21,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LandBridge by 1,957.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 204,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LandBridge by 88.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,156 shares of the company's stock worth $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 200,231 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth $9,223,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LandBridge during the fourth quarter worth $6,981,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price objective on LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised LandBridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LandBridge from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $78.50.

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LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

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