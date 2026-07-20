LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 232,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session's volume of 428,434 shares.The stock last traded at $76.79 and had previously closed at $77.67.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of LandBridge in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised LandBridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price objective on LandBridge in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LandBridge

LandBridge Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). LandBridge had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LandBridge Company LLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. LandBridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

Institutional Trading of LandBridge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of LandBridge by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 6,861,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LandBridge by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 68,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at $33,817,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 453,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares during the period.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

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