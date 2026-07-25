Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $11.90. Lands' End shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 249,128 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lands' End from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Lands' End in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lands' End from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lands' End has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LE

Lands' End Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $361.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $238.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Lands' End had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Lands' End has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lands' End, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Lands' End announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands' End

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lands' End by 83.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lands' End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lands' End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Lands' End during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands' End in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company's stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc NASDAQ: LE is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands' End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands' End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

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