Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Wall Street Zen lowered Landstar System from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Landstar System from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $181.00 target price on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSTR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 11,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.28, for a total value of $2,488,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,791.84. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company's stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $224.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $228.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Landstar System's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Landstar System announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase 1,115,195,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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