Landstar System (LSTR) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $1.3401 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $211.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $228.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $205.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.53. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase 1,115,195,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Landstar System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $192.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

Insider Activity

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $261,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,166.74. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 11,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.28, for a total value of $2,488,514.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,791.84. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,761,526 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $216,242,000 after purchasing an additional 341,808 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 987,087 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $141,844,000 after purchasing an additional 641,319 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 742,215 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $105,877,000 after buying an additional 370,253 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 706,446 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $101,516,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,294 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $95,892,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company's stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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