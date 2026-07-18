Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.4286.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday.

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Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $111.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company's stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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