Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the medical equipment provider's stock, up from their prior target price of $98.00. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock's previous close.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.71.

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Lantheus Stock Up 1.2%

Lantheus stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 292,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,166. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of -0.08. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $95.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,418 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $356,590,000 after buying an additional 115,338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $370,950,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427,479 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $361,199,000 after buying an additional 1,950,252 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,562,576 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $103,990,000 after buying an additional 214,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $94,202,000 after buying an additional 44,374 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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