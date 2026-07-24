Go Pro
→ Do this before December or regret it (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Largo (NYSE:LGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Largo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Largo with a Buy rating and a $1.50 price target, implying about 136.9% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Largo’s shares were down 2.9% to $0.63 on Friday, leaving the company with a $65.3 million market cap and a 1-year trading range of $0.59 to $2.70.
  • Several firms remain constructive on the stock, with the consensus rating still Buy and an average price target of $2.10; hedge funds also hold a large stake, owning 64.08% of shares outstanding.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Largo.

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 136.89% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $2.40 target price on shares of Largo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Largo from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Largo has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $2.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Largo

Largo Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of LGO stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.47. Largo has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Largo by 631.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Largo by 952.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,075 shares of the company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 830,824 shares in the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Largo by 623.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd now owns 760,119 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 655,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Largo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,135 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Largo by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 231,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc NYSE: LGO is a diversified resources and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to both critical battery metals and bitcoin through publicly traded vehicles. The combined platform integrates specialty metals operations with a physical bitcoin trust, reflecting the company's strategy to offer participation in traditional commodities and emerging digital assets.

The metals division focuses on the production and sale of high-purity nickel and cobalt sulfate used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Largo Right Now?

Before you consider Largo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Largo wasn't on the list.

While Largo currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A Wall Street Veteran's Weekly Options Strategy Explained
A Wall Street Veteran's Weekly Options Strategy Explained
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines