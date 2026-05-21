Larry Robbins Sells 370,462 Shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Larry Robbins sold 1,018,000 shares of CVS Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $95,508,760.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10.

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CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,289. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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