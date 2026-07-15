Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $3.3633 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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