Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the casino operator's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.16.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:LVS opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,518 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $592,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,390 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,582,962 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $462,450,000 after purchasing an additional 396,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,893,031 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $513,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $364,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,780,266 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $203,616,000 after buying an additional 90,690 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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