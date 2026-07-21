Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$216.92 and traded as high as C$219.99. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$219.99, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAS.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$271.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$223.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$5.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$664.04 million for the quarter. Lassonde Industries had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lassonde Industries Inc will post 18.9924731 earnings per share for the current year.

Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Lassonde Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

Further Reading

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