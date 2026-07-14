Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.2857.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $826,381.08. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,792,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $8,344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,090,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $108,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49,001 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 883,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $157.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lattice Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lattice Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here