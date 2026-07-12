Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.86.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $137.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,076,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,946. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 981.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.78. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $157.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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