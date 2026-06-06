Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 10.8%

Shares of LSCC opened at $135.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 968.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Lattice Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 3,544 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $321,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,056.29. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,674.56. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,606 shares of company stock worth $3,448,492. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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