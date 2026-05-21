Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $138.74, with a volume of 3958934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.24.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 11.7%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 1,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $104,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,388. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $147,181.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 82,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,710,644.61. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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