Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.06 and last traded at $127.7340, with a volume of 65537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.19.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.07.

Get Our Latest Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $308,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 62,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,942,364.76. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,901,328. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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